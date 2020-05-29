President Trump Announces Plan to Terminate US Relationship With WHO

President Trump announced Friday that he’s “terminating” the United States’ relationship with the World Health Organization, claiming China has total control over it.

As he listed a litany of grievances with China, the president announced he’s suspending the entry of certain foreign Chinese nationals and sanctioning Chinese officials who have eroded Hong Kong’s freedom.

“Our actions will be strong, our actions will be meaningful,” Mr. Trump said.

In what was billed by the White House as a news conference, the president took no questions Friday, despite the long list of national news stories.

The president’s appearance came after a devastating night in Minneapolis, where a police precinct was set ablaze during protests over of the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis captured on video pleading for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck. Shortly before the president’s statement, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, leading to his death, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The president tweeted in the early morning Friday that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” a phrase with serious racial and historical undertones.

Twitter labeled that tweet with a note: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

The president attempted to clarify that statement in a later tweet Friday.

Walz said in a news conference on Friday that tweet is “not helpful.”