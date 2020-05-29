MTM On The Road: Crystal Mountain Resort Reopens to Guests

Crystal Mountain Resort is excited to have guests back as they reopen Friday.

Staff members are taking extra precautions and have even started a new campaign called Crystal Clean to keep everyone safe.

From the guest rooms to the golf courses, Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville says it is taking all the precautions it can as the resort reopens.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, visited for a look inside for some of the changes you can expect to see; and some tricks used on the green that you can use on your lawn.