Michigan Senators Push the ITC to Track Foreign Cherry Imports

Michigan’s Senators are pushing the International Trade Commission to track foreign cherry imports.

Cheap imported cherries from Turkey have flooded the American market; making it hard for Northern Michigan farmers to compete.

A few months ago, the ITC decided not to impose tariffs on Turkish exporters, partly because the commission didn’t have enough data to make a decision on the issue, says Sen. Peters.

Now, Sen. Peters says he wants to give them the information they need so they can stop this unfair trade imbalance once and for all.

“I was very disappointed with the ITC ruling earlier this year that said there wasn’t dumping when there clearly is and what the problem was, was that they were not using [their] data. In fact, they were using data coming from the, from the Turkish government which makes no sense,” said Sen. Peters.

The commission will begin measuring their own data starting July 1.