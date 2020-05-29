Michigan Reports 607 New COVID-19 Cases, 34 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 607 new cases of the coronavirus and 34 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 56,621 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,406 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 56,014 confirmed cases with 5,372 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 22, 33,168 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Right now, the national death toll from the virus stands at more than 101,000 among 1.7 million confirmed cases.

The model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health and Metrics evaluation is now projecting 132,000 people will die in the U.S. by August.

That’s about 11,000 fewer from its last projection.

Dr. Christopher Murray says the decrease is because, “There’s new data now coming in on how people are behaving in terms of avoiding contact on their own as well as wearing masks.”

Locally, Grand Traverse County is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says the new cases involve a man in his 20s and another man in his 40s.

According to the health department, both men were asymptomatic and had general community exposure.

The health department is now investigating to determine possible community exposure and trace contacts.

In Cadillac, a barbershop closed Friday after defying the state’s order and opening early.

Abbie’s First Cut Barber Shop in Cadillac reopened earlier this month despite the governor’s order to remain closed.

A report had been prepared by the Cadillac Police Department after someone made a complaint.

In a Facebook post, the owner of the barbershop says she was told by the licensing board about the investigation.

The Wexford County prosecutor says he expects a report on his desk later Friday afternoon.

John Cox, executive director of surgical services for Munson Healthcare, joined Kevin Essebaggers Friday morning for a live COVID-19 Q&A session.

During the Q&A they discussed when they will start performing elective surgeries again, the process for scheduling or rescheduling surgeries, and the steps Munson Healthcare plans to take to protect surgical patients from exposure.

