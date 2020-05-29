Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association Receives $60K Grant

A northern Michigan lighthouse will be seeing some updates thanks to a preservation grant.

The lighthouse sits on Saint Helena Island a couple miles west of the Mackinac Bridge.

The $60,000 grant has been awarded to the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association.

They will oversee the restoration and repairs to the lighthouse.

“We’re going to fix all the brick, fix the mortar and then repaint the tower. There’s some water coming in through the roof and through the top, we’re going to fix those things also,” said Executive Director Jim Tamlyn.

The grant is expected to cover about 50% of the repairs and renovations needed.