Grand Traverse County Reports 2 New Cases of COVID-19

Grand Traverse County is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says the new cases involve a man in his 20s and another man in his 40s.

According to the health department, both men were asymptomatic and had general community exposure.

The health department is now investigating to determine possible community exposure and trace contacts.

Grand Traverse County has a total of 25 positive cases, 6 probable cases, 16 recoveries and 5 deaths.