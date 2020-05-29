Gov. Whimter to Provide Update on State’s COVID-19 Response

The governor is set to address the state on her efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Michigan, and it could include plans to open other parts of Michigan’s economy.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is slated to speak Friday at 3 p.m.

Thursday she gave an update saying Michigan will need financial help from the federal government to get through the pandemic.

She said that will help avoid cuts in the state budget in areas like education.

But the state’s chief medical officer also said Thursday that infection numbers are heading in the right direction.

She noted there have been very few new cases in the Upper Peninsula and in northern Michigan.

That is one factor the state is looking at when it comes to deciding what parts of the economy to open next.

Given those numbers, the governor said she’s hopeful she can announce plans in the coming days about other parts of the economy that could open up.

It’s possible we could hear more about those plans Friday afternoon.