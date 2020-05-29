Fury in Minneapolis: Mayor Addresses Violence, Fires, Looting

More violence in Minneapolis overnight following Monday’s death of an African-American man in police custody.

Late Thursday night protesters stormed the precinct where the officers who arrested George Floyd were based.

After breaking in, they began setting fires. Police abandoned the precinct before protesters got inside.

It was the third night of demonstrations following Floyd’s death.

A bystander recorded video of his arrest, showing an officer pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck.

He eventually lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the violence, fires, and looting during a news conference early Friday morning.

“There is a lot of pain in anger right now in our city. I understand that and our entire city recognizes that. What we have seen over the past several hours and over the past couple of nights in terms of looting is unacceptable. Our communities cannot and will not tolerate it,” he said.

Floyd was being arrested on suspicion of passing a phony $20 bill.

Four police officers involved in his arrest have been fired including Derek Chauvin, the one seen holding Floyd down in the video.

Many people are calling for charges against the officers but the decision will ultimately be left up to local prosecutors.

Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman says, “We are going to investigate this as expeditiously, as thoroughly, and completely as justice demands. Sometimes that takes a little time and we ask people to be patient. We have to do this right and that’s what we’ll do.”