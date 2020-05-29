Friday Four Sessions: The Crosscut Kings Perform ‘Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda’

Before the shutdown and social-distancing were put in place, The Crosscut Kings were making a name for themselves across ‘The Mitten’. They were quickly becoming one of the hottest acts to see in the area and performed in front of audiences of all sizes – big and small.

Their music is a mix of bluegrass, blues, and rock ‘n’ roll – and they have collaborated with other talented artists from Northern Michigan.

They are continuing their performances, but instead of large venues, they are doing it virtually with just the two of them.

For Friday’s Four Sessions, they performed their song ‘Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda’ that describes what they could have been, and where they are now.

You can check out past performances, virtual performances and more info about The Crosscut Kings – here