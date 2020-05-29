Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Available in Mackinaw City

Free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be available this weekend in Mackinaw City.

The Michigan National Guard and District Health Department No. 4 are teaming up to make it happen.

As the amount of tests available have increased, restrictions for being tested have loosened.

Individuals are not required to provide a doctor’s note or schedule an appointment

The health department says that testing is as important now as it has ever been.

“There’s still a lot of people who may have difficulty accessing testing. I think this is just another resource for our community. Anyone who comes in will be able to get tested,” said Dr. Josh Meyerson.

Drive-thru testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mackinaw Recreation Center in Mackinaw City.