FEMA Grants Gov. Whitmer’s Request to Add Gladwin Co. to Federal Emergency Declaration

On Friday, FEMA approved the governor’s request to add Gladwin County to the federal emergency declaration.

The declaration will provide additional resources to help respond to the flooding.

“I look forward to continuing to work with FEMA and the federal government to help Michigan families rebuild after this natural disaster,” said Governor Whitmer.

This approval is limited to direct assistance from federal agencies to deal with immediate changes, but could expand as the state and FEMA completes a damage assessment.