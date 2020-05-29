Dems Pull FISA Bill, Vote To Enter Committee for New Version

It’s back to the drawing board for lawmakers.

For months now they’ve been back and forth over what kind of surveillance the government should be allowed to use during foreign intelligence investigations.

It’s part of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Thursday the House was supposed to vote to reauthorize three FISA authorities, which have been expired since March.

But Republicans changed their mind after a tweet from President Trump telling them to vote against it and threatening to veto it.

I hope all Republican House Members vote NO on FISA until such time as our Country is able to determine how and why the greatest political, criminal, and subversive scandal in USA history took place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Without their votes, Democrats didn’t have enough for it to pass, so they scrapped the vote all together.

Instead, the House will now work with the Senate to negotiate a new version of the bill.