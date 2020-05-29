COVID-19 Model Lowers Death Projections Based on New Data

President Trump is expected to hold a news conference Friday to announce what he calls “certain decisions” on China in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It comes as a key COVID-19 model from the University of Washington adjusts its projections on how many deaths we could see in the U.S.

Right now, the national death toll from the virus stands at more than 101,000 among 1.7 million confirmed cases.

The model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health and Metrics evaluation is now projecting 132,000 people will die in the U.S. by August.

That’s about 11,000 fewer from its last projection.

Dr. Christopher Murray says the decrease is because, “There’s new data now coming in on how people are behaving in terms of avoiding contact on their own as well as wearing masks.”