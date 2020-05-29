Complaint Filed Against Cadillac Barbershop for Reopening Despite Governor’s Order

A Cadillac barbershop closed Friday after defying the state’s order and opening early.

Abbie’s First Cut Barber Shop in Cadillac reopened earlier this month despite the governor’s order to remain closed.

A report had been prepared by the Cadillac Police Department after someone made a complaint.

In a Facebook post, the owner of the barbershop says she was told by the licensing board about the investigation.

The Wexford County prosecutor says he expects a report on his desk later Friday afternoon.