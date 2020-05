Central Dispatch: Benzie County Experiencing 911 Outage

Benzie County Central Dispatch say they are experiencing a 911 outage.

They say the outage is due to fiber cable damage.

According to Central Dispatch, 911 calls from the Benzie County community appear to be reaching their administrative lines but they can’t guarantee there will not be a call in failure.

If a call to 911 for Benzie County fails to go through please call 231-882-4487 for immediate service