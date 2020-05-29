BCBS Creates Initiative to Encourage Students to Get Fit and Get Healthy
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan wants to help K-12 schools create a healthier environment for students in the upcoming school year. It’s called ‘Building Healthy Communities: Step Up For School Wellness’, and it aims to teach children proper nutrition, physical activity, and addresses mental health and well-being.
The ‘Step Up For School Wellness Program’ is a multistep initiative – that includes:
- Step 1: Build or re-energize a school health team
- Step 2: Assess the school health environment
- Step 3: Gather your tools and take action
- Step 4: Evaluate and sustain your actions
- Step 5: Share your success
For a full informational guide for the program – click here
Schools can apply now to be a part of the program, and they can click here to sign up.
The deadline is September 30, 2020, and there are some program eligibility requirements.
For more family health resources from Blue Cross Blue Shield – click here