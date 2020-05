Women Accused of Embezzling From Elderly Mother

Two women are accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a vulnerable senior.

State police began investigating in February.

They say money was being withdrawn, transferred and used from several accounts in the name of a 79-year-old Grayling woman.

They say about $130,000 was used by the woman’s adult daughters.

Police arrested the pair last Friday for embezzlement of a vulnerable adult.

They are now out on bond.