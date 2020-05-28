Wellness for the Family: Shopping and Stocking the Kitchen Pantry

Our pantries are the – either overstocked or understocked – closet in our kitchen. Most of the time, it is filled with processed foods like canned chili, dried pasta, or cookies. Sometimes, it’s where we shove the unused kitchen gadgets, paper products, and/or storage containers.

In today’s ‘Wellness for the Family,’ BCBS registered dietician, Grace Doracha gives us the info about shopping for and stocking your pantry the ‘right way’.

Here are some of Grace’s favorite pantry staples:

Fiber-Rich Carbs Chickpea Base Pasta Lentil Base Pasta Whole Wheat Brown Rice Quinoa Oatmeal

Healthy Fats Beans Nuts Canned Fish (Salmon, Tuna, Sardines)

Canned Fruits & Vegetables

Broths & Stocks

Ultimately, keep a variety and multipurpose foods in your pantry. Be sure to scan the nutrition facts prior to putting it in your shopping cart.

You can organize your pantry with labels and containers. You can sort by food type (canned veggies, canned fruits, pasta), or you can organize by color, product name, or whatever way you wish.

Just have fun, and eat well!

