USDA Changes Loan Terms for Village of Benzonia

The USDA changed the terms of a loan for the Village of Benzonia.

This spring, the USDA lowered the interest rate of the water system improvement project in Benzonia.

The lower rate frees up about $120,000 for new electronic water meters which were taken out of the original project plans due to cost.

The Village President, Tim Flynn, says this will be huge for catching water leaks in homes.

“The big advantage to that, for the customers, is that the electronically read meters will be able to detect leaks. This will allow the village to notify people that your meter shows there is a leak in your house,” said Flynn.

The new smart meters also have the potential to save people money on their water bill.