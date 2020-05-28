United Cajun Navy Aids in Midland County Relief

A national disaster relief organization is assisting the Michigan National Guard and local agencies in the Midland County Floods.

The United Cajun Navy, based out of Louisiana, tours the country assisting in natural disasters.

This week they set up distribution pods in Gladwin, Edenville, Sanford and Midland, by providing food, water and labor to people in need.

“Everything was ruined, but by giving them something and caring about them, it just made them feel some type of hope,” says Brian Antisdel, boots on ground commander for the United Cajun Navy. “We do anything and everything as long as it can make you smile and we give you hope.”

Antisdel says Midland County has been a special challenge for their group because they’re trying to fight a pandemic inside of a natural disaster.