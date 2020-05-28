The First Tee Youth Program Teaches Life Skills on the Golf Course

The First Tee of Northern Michigan is a youth development program that teaches core values and life skills through the game of golf. The children often take what they have learned playing on the course, and incorporate those lessons & ethics into everyday situations.

“Golf has a lot to teach about perseverance, responsibility, honesty, and courtesy,” said executive director, Melissa Hoglund.

Many of their programs are geared towards young golfers ages 7 & up – and include:

Player Certifying Classes

Par Certifying Classes

Birdie Certifying Classes

Day Camps

Intro Camps

Girls Golf

Little Linksters (5 – 8-year-olds)

Friday Certification

Advanced Academy

Unfortunately, many of their spring programs were canceled due to COVID-19, but they are planning to start their summer programs on-time with some changes.

“We are educating ourselves with all the available protocols that are out there for the safety of our participants and coaches,” Melissa says, “So, we’re looking at CDC guidelines, PGA guidelines, National First Tee guidelines… and we’re going to be very strict”.

The organizers of The First Tee of Northern Michigan were ecstatic to find out that they are receiving a donation of $1652.50 as a result of the TC Golf Expo.

They plan on using the donated money towards paying their program registration fees for families who need a little bit of help.

“When community organizations, like 9 & 10 return back to us the support – it makes a huge impact on our bottom line, and our ability to welcome every young person who wants to participate,” expressed Melissa, “there will be kids outside this summer thanks to you (9 & 10)”.

