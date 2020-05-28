Secretary of State Offices in Michigan to Reopen June 1 by Appointment Only

Beginning the week of June 1, all Secretary of State branch offices will be open statewide.

But it’s only by appointment and only for certain services.

Secretary of State branch offices will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for appointment only services for transactions including:

Driver licenses and state ID transactions that must be done in person

Title transfers

Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic and motorcycle testing

Seasonal commercial vehicle renewal

Branch doors will be locked, and each branch will have a greeter to let customers with appointments in at scheduled appointment times.