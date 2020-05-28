Protests Turn Deadly in Minneapolis

Protests in Minneapolis have turned deadly; one person was shot and killed in the city overnight.

Details on the shooting are still extremely limited.

The protests, which were initially described as peaceful, are in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being arrested earlier this week.

A fire in Minneapolis was set off by demonstrators early Thursday morning.

Protesters have set fire to several structures and looted and damaged nearby buildings.

The demonstrations have been going on for two days since Floyd’s death after police arrested him on Monday.

Video of the arrest shows an officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck. He was eventually taken to the hospital unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

Four officers involved in the arrest were fired less than a day after the incident. But now Mayor Jacob Frey says criminal charges should be filed against Officer Derek Chauvin, the man seen pinning Floyd down.

“We cannot turn a blind eye it is on us as leaders to see this for what it is and call it what it is, George Floyd deserves justice, his family deserves justice, the black community deserves justice and our city deserves justice,” Frey says.

Protesters want the other three officers charged as well.