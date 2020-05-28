MTM On The Road: Serendipity Now Open, Showing Off Summer Trends

Everyone is starting to slowly come out in public more, and many want to do so in style.

Serendipity in Cadillac is now open, and its Big Rapids location is opening up Friday.

Owner Michele Bosscher says the stores are fully stocked with the summer trends—from dresses, to t-shirts and, of course, accessories.

For those not comfortable going inside just yet, you can still shop on their website and order with curbside pick-up.

Trends like animal prints, tie dye and ankle bracelets are expected to be very popular this summer.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie give us a look at some of the styles you can find at Serendipity.