Mitten on My Mind: Michigan Apparel Company Raises Money for Mental Illness Awareness

Can you believe the month of May is already coming to a close? May is National Mental Illness Awareness month — something many people struggle with silently. A Michigan brand called Mitten on My Mind recently started a campaign called “Sticking it to Mental Illness — a Million Dollar Mission”.

Co-founders and brothers, Nate and Nick Hoffman are hoping to raise awareness and funds for the Mental Health Association in Michigan. For every sticker sold, $1 will go to M.H.A.M.

Nate Hoffman says, “We figured why not have a company that can sell cool hats and shirts and stuff and brings awareness to something people don’t usually want to talk about.”

If you would like to purchase a sticker and raise awareness, click here.