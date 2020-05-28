Michigan Reports 406 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 406 new cases of the coronavirus and 38 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 56,014 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,372 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday’s deaths include 17 deaths identified during a vital records review.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 55,608 confirmed cases with 5,334 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 22, 33,168 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The U.S. Department of Labor has released another weekly jobless report.

According to the report, another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. More than 56,000 of them were in Michigan.

That brings the total number of claims since the coronavirus pandemic began to nearly 41 million. More than 1.4 million Michigan residents have filed for benefits since the pandemic began.

Beginning the week of June 1, all Secretary of State branch offices will be open statewide.

But it’s only by appointment and only for certain services.

Branch doors will be locked, and each branch will have a greeter to let customers with appointments in at scheduled appointment times.

The state ordered another barber shop in Owosso to immediately stop operations after reopening against the orders.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the president.

She requested to extend the use of the Michigan National Guard through July 31 to help stop the virus’ spread.

The Grand Traverse Mall reopened Thursday morning.

It’s their first day back open in weeks.

The Grand Traverse Mall says safety is its number one concern.

The mall has installed hand sanitizing stations throughout the area and is on a rigorous deep cleaning schedule.

The food court will be limited to 50% capacity and tables will be six feet apart.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.