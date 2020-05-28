Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Shares Flood Tips for Victims

Following the flooding across the state, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is sharing some tips they say could help.

First, they say most standard homeowners and renters policies do not cover flood damage.

If you do have flood insurance, it will likely cover dam failure.

But not items in the basement or below the lowest elevated section of your home.

To start a claim, call your insurance company as soon as possible.

Keep a record of the dates, times, and topics of your calls and who you were talking to.

And when you get the chance to get back to your property take pictures of the damage and make temporary repairs.