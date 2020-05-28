Lawsuit Filed Against AG Nessel, County Officials for Edenville Dam Failure

A group is suing over the Edenville dam failure in Midland County.

In the lawsuit, the group claims officials, local governments and even the state attorney general are on the hook for the catastrophic floods.

Last week, the dam failed after days of rain causing flooding in several central Michigan counties, mainly Midland and Gladwin counties.

One lawsuit is against Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, state agencies and the dam’s owner Boyce Hydro.

The firm alleges they intentionally increased water to dangerous levels two weeks before the flood to try and protect freshwater mussels and boating activity on Wixom Lake.

The lawsuit claims they did this without an independent study or safety evaluations.

Another lawsuit is against Midland and Gladwin counties, the Four Lakes Task Force and the Four Lakes Operations Company.

This would be for the creation and maintenance of the lakes and dams.

The lawsuits represent those impacted by the flooding and orders the construction of a new dam.