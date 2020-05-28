Hook & Hunting: Tips for Small Mouth Bass Season

While staying safer-at-home, many people have turned to the outdoors for activities including fishing.

Last Saturday was the start of small mouth bass season.

For some tips, we checked in with Tom’s Bait and Tackle in East Jordan.

They say you can never go wrong using a blade bait when fishing for bass.

And if you prefer live bait, they say leeches are the way to go when looking for bass.

But it really depends on where you fish for bass.

“You’re going to want to find them in the shallow water right now, so that’s key, you can actually visually see them if you have a good pair of glasses,” said Tom Durecki, owner of Tom’s Bait and Tackle. “You’re going to find the bass right now in anywhere from 5 to 10 feet of water.”

Tom says each lake is a little different, so he suggests you contact your local bait shop for their best tips.