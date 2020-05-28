Grand Traverse Mall Reopens

The Grand Traverse Mall reopened Thursday morning.

It’s their first day back open in weeks.

The Grand Traverse Mall says safety is its number one concern.

The mall has installed hand sanitizing stations throughout the area and is on a rigorous deep cleaning schedule.

The food court will be limited to 50% capacity and tables will be six feet apart.

They’re also asking shoppers to maintain social distancing.

Not all shops are currently open right now. For a list of open stores, click here.

Grand Traverse Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. On Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the mall will offer dedicated hours to vulnerable populations.