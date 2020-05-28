Grand Traverse Mall Now Reopen to Shoppers

The Grand Traverse Mall just might be the very first in the state to open with the least limitations.

Thursday, the Traverse City mall opened its doors to guests for the first time since March 24.

Mall management says just 30% of their tenants decided to turn their lights back on Thursday, the others will open at later dates.

The food court is also open but with fewer tables that are spaced six feet apart, and staff clean eating areas between each and every customer.

Play areas and photo booths are closed to reduce common touch points between people.

The mall is on a more rigorous cleaning schedule and has installed hand sanitizing stations throughout.

Stores like U.S. 131 Smoke Shop were thrilled to open their doors again.

“We were eager to get open, it wasn’t even a…we didn’t think about not opening. We were like we have to open, we’re paying rent and not making any money,” said owner Katie O’Mara.

City Mac sells and repairs technology. They’ve been open for repairs and sales via curbside drop-off during this quarantine. They like it better seeing their customers face to face in store.

“Curbside was definitely interesting opening up, we’d come into the store with 15+ voicemails and 20 emails and 15 people making appointments,” said assistant manager David Myers. “It’s nice to get people walking by and get the foot traffic.”

All mall patrons will need to wear masks indoors and there are occupancy limits in the stores.

To see a current list of which stores are open, go to https://www.grandtraversemall.com/en/directory/open-stores.html