Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Investigate Vehicle Break-Ins

Police made an arrest after someone got into a bunch of cars across Grand Traverse County and stole items from inside.

The sheriff’s office says two people were trying to get into a car at a local gas station.

The car’s owner saw the two and confronted them.

One ran away and the other drove off.

Deputies were able to catch up with one of the suspects.

The Blair Township man was arrested on gun charges.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been dealing with someone stealing from cars and believe the situations could be connected.

The investigation of attempted larceny from the car break-ins is still ongoing.