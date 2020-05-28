Gov. Whitmer to Face Questions About Canceled Contact Tracing Contract

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on the state’s coronavirus response Thursday afternoon.

The governor is expected to face more tough questions at her news conference Thursday, this time about a contract that was signed and later canceled to perform what’s known as contact tracing.

This all happened back in April.

The state announced they’d contracted with a west Michigan company to do the tracing, but it quickly surfaced that company had ties to the Democratic Party.

That led to the contract quickly being canceled.

The governor addressed the controversy saying she wasn’t comfortable and ordered the contract canceled when it was brought to her attention.

But now emails have surfaced showing the governor’s office gave the go ahead for the state to sign this contract.

The governor will face questions about just when she knew about this contract.

