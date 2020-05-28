Food Insecurity Rate Expected to Peak in June

School closures and job losses are increasing the need for emergency food help for many in Michigan.

Before COVID-19, the Food Bank Council of Michigan says the state’s food insecurity rate was about 13.6%—or 1.4 million people.

The rate is now expected to peak at the end of June.

Dawn Opel, director of research and strategic initiatives, says the council projects the food insecurity rate will be about 14.6% through the end of 2022, which is still higher than what it was before COVID-19.

“A lot of people that have never had assistance or government assistance with emergency food, or have never had to negotiate that process before, are coming to our pantries,” Opel says. “A lot of that is because unemployment takes a few weeks. And that’s really where we’re at right now, at the height of that where people whose life has been disrupted are really all coming and experiencing food insecurity for the first time.”

For more information on how the Food Bank Council of Michigan can help you, and to find the closest food bank, go here.