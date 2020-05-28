Flash Floods Triggers Sewage Release into Boardman River, Grand Traverse Bay

Heavy rain in the Grand Traverse region made for wet, soggy, flooded conditions throughout the area.

Thursday afternoon, streets were like rivers as several inches of standing water flowed through the roadways.

In Traverse City, subsequent flash floods accidentally triggered the release of untreated sewage into the Boardman River.

There was a pump failure after the heavy rains, and the sewage spilled into the river from the pedestrian bridge downtown and flowed all the way to the mouth of Grand Traverse Bay.

As a result, the following public beaches are not safe for swimming, kayaking, or touching in any way:

-Clinch Park beach

-Sunset Park beach

-Bryant Park beach

-Traverse City Senior Center beach

In a statement, the health department says the following:

“The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has been contacted and will be working with Grand Traverse County Health Department officials, as well as officials with the City of Traverse City Department of Public Services, to ensure proper corrections are made to the sanitary sewer system. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Once water testing results demonstrate that the affected waters meet EGLE standards for E.coli, the advisory will be lifted.”