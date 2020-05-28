Consumers Energy Foundation Giving $200K in Grants to Small Businesses

Relief is coming for some northwest Michigan small businesses.

The Consumers Energy Foundation has teamed up with TraverseCONNECT and Venture North to give away $200,000 in relief grants to small businesses.

Any small business with less than 9 full time staff in Benzie, Leelanau or Grand Traverse County will be eligible for the money.

They’ll be giving it away in grants from $2500 dollars and up.

The money could be used for anything from marketing, to installing new safe guards in their stores to keep customers and staff protected.

The application opens Friday at 10 a.m.

You can apply here.