Connecticut Murder Suspect in Custody After Manhunt Across 4 States

In this update, a double murder suspect from Connecticut is now in custody after running from police across four states.

Police say Peter Manfredonia was arrested Wednesday night in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The University of Connecticut student is accused of killing two men and seriously injuring another on Friday.

Police say he also abducted a woman.

She was later found unharmed in New Jersey and is back with family in Connecticut.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the attacks.