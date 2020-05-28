Charlevoix DDA Raising Grant Funds for COVID-19 Struggling Businesses

Downtown Charlevoix has put together a special grant fund to help businesses struggling because of the coronavirus.

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is raising money for a grant fund.

Struggling businesses will be able to apply for grant assistance.

The more money they raise, the more businesses they can help and they bigger impact it will have.

They conducted a survey of downtown businesses that found 43% of those surveyed said they are at risk of closing in the next five months because of COVID-19.

“That stat is what catapulted us into ‘okay we need to do something, and we need to do it now,” said Lindsey Dotson, Executive Director of Charlevoix Main Street/DDA. “It became clear we needed to do something locally that we could control ourselves.”

Dotson says the fund will work to fill the gap between state and federal business funding.

To donate, click here.