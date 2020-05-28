CDC Issues New Transportation Guidelines on How to Venture Out

The U.S. now has more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths among nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases.

That bleak number comes with the country largely focused on how to safely reopen the economy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines for venturing out again. It says people should open windows in vehicles whenever possible, especially taxis.

On public buses or trains, try to keep a row between yourself and other passengers. And use touchless payments if you can.

Health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci agree our actions during this time will shape how this pandemic plays out, potentially helping avoid a second wave.

“There are certain things that you can do and still do as you’re reopening,” he said. “One of them is wearing a mask. The other is avoiding crowds of more than 10 people, depending upon where you are.”

The CDC also issued new guidance on when it’s safe to come out of isolation.

They say if you’ve tested positive, stay away from other people until you’ve had at least three days without a fever and at least 10 days since you’ve experienced your first symptoms.