United Way Volunteers Collect Food, Supplies Following Midland Co. Flooding

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give an update on the state’s response to devastating mid-Michigan flooding Wednesday.

She will also visit a flood relief donation distribution center.

The flooding happened last week during heavy rains across Gladwin and Midland counties.

That led to the failure of the Edenville dam and the overflow of the Sanford dam, sending water rushing into nearby towns.

More than 10,000 people had to be evacuated and several communities ended up under several feet of water.

Distributions sites have been set up across Midland County and Dow and United Way volunteers have started collecting food and supplies.

Relief donation and distribution centers will serve as drop off locations for people to donate, and resource sites for those impacted by the flood.

They can pick up supplies they need.

The sites will be collecting and distributing food, water, non-perishable food, and household goods like dishes, blankets, towels and box fans. Sites are not accepting clothing donations.