Traverse City Salon to Reopen Friday

A Traverse City salon is ready to open their doors again to customers.

Epiphany Salon has locations in Williamsburg and Traverse City, and they will resume haircuts, coloring appointments and stylings on Friday despite the governor’s executive orders.

The salon’s owner says they feel their business is within their rights to open back up and they can follow the guidelines in place to do it safely.

They will be reducing capacity so only 10 people are inside at a time and staff and customers will wear masks.

Walk-ins will not be happening and customers will need an appointment.

“If we get shut down, we get shut down. That’s okay. But we’re also ready to move forward,” said owner Dawnette Wessell. “As of right now, we have to plan to do something. We can have gatherings of 10. Whatever that may be. As long as we stay protected when we’re in that six feet, I see that we can.”