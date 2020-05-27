The Festival Foundation Launches Virtual Race to Help Protect Preserved Land

The Festival Foundation of Traverse City has launched a virtual run series that benefits local farmers and celebrates the amazing crops Northern Michigan produces. The run is called the Michigan Harvest Challenge, and walkers can choose (1) or more of the following races:

Cherry Run – July 15 to July 31 – 5k

Apple Dash – August 1 to August 31 – 5k or 10k

Hop Trot – September 1 to September 31 – 5k to 15k

Grape Stomp – October 1 – October 31 – 5k or Half Marathon

Each race participant will receive a vintage feel tee-shirt, a finisher’s charm, and other swag.

The Festival Foundation wishes to spread awareness about protecting preserved lands that contain farms, nature areas, and trails. Plus, they are collecting donations for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy (GTRLC). Their goal is to raise $10,000.

For more information about the Michigan Harvest Challenge – click here