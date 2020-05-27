Student Drivers Wait for Driving Tests to Resume

The Safer At Home order has put drivers ed classes and driving tests on hold.

As that get pushed back, so does the chance to get a license.

“We’ve been told many times that yeah, your class is scheduled for next week, and then two days before class starts we’re changing it,” said Kalkaska High School Student Gracie Mately.

Some classes have already moved online.

“Which will be interesting because like besides school I haven’t really done a lot of online learning,” said Traverse City West student, Isabelle Baumann.

But that’s not always an option, leaving some teenagers in a tough spot.

Mately says, “I have a job I have to get to and my mom has a hurt back so she can’t drive that well.”

A student a Traverse City Central, Gabbie Tucker, says she’s just trying stay busy as she waits.

“Work is my distraction. So I’ve just been kind of patiently waiting for the class to redo and so I can get my license.”

The owner of Cruz Control Driver’s Testing, Rico Cruz, in Traverse City says he’s backlogged with people who need to take the final test.

“I’m looking at probably first week of July, middle of July, before I can even take any more applicants at this point,” said Cruz. “After that, I’m keeping a waiting list that’s at 48 right now.”

But until the time comes, many teenagers are eager to get behind the wheel.

“I want to go on a lot of adventures with my best friend and it can’t happen until we have our licenses. So that’s a big bummer,” said Tucker.

For now, drivers ed businesses aren’t testing drivers until June 12th.