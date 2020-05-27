States See Uptick in New COVID-19 Cases

More than half of the states across the U.S. are now seeing an uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

But still, every state is moving forward with reopening parts of their economy.

The U.S. has now recorded nearly 99,000 deaths from coronavirus out of almost 1.7 million confirmed cases.

Minnesota, which partially reopened May 10, reported its highest number of ICU patients on Monday.

And in Alabama, where the stay-at-home order was lifted nearly a month ago, cases and deaths in Montgomery County have doubled over the last two weeks.

It’s not clear if there’s any direct correlation between these spikes and the relaxing of social distancing guidelines. But it has some local officials like Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven Reed concerned.

“I don’t think that it helped for us to ease restrictions in the state of Alabama because I believe that also led to a false sense of security that this was over,” he said.

Health officials continue to urge people to take all the precautions they can as communities begin to come back to life. Including wearing masks when in public and practicing good hygiene.