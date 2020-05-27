President Trump Threatens to Regulate Social Media

Chris Clor,

President Donald Trump threatened to regulate or even shut down social media platforms like Twitter.

Tuesday, Twitter applied a fact-check to two of his tweets this week about mail-in voting.

The president tweeted Wednesday, “Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservatives’ voices.”

He also claimed Twitter is interfering in the 2020 presidential election with its fact checks.

The White House believes the Federal Trade Commission and FCC should have the power to regulate social media.

 

