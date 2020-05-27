President Trump Threatens to Regulate Social Media

President Donald Trump threatened to regulate or even shut down social media platforms like Twitter.

Tuesday, Twitter applied a fact-check to two of his tweets this week about mail-in voting.

The president tweeted Wednesday, “Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservatives’ voices.”

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

He also claimed Twitter is interfering in the 2020 presidential election with its fact checks.

The White House believes the Federal Trade Commission and FCC should have the power to regulate social media.