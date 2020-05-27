One Thousand Pounds of Asparagus Sold at Produce Auction

The Stanwood Produce Auction sold a huge amount of asparagus on Wednesday—about 1000 lbs of it.

The market usually brings in about 400 pounds of the vegetable each week to auction off, but this week over two times the amount of asparagus came in.

The asparagus—sold by the pound, brought in about $1,350.

“It gives them another good opportunity to sell their products and stuff where normally they wouldn’t have that,” said Randy Fulton. “Especially with some of the farmer’s markets shut down.”

The auction is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until October.