MTM On The Road: Up North Paddlesports Prepare for Summer Rentals

Beautiful Northern Michigan has so much to offer when it comes to recreation.

Up North Paddlesports in Otsego County offers tons of rental options including paddle boards, kayaks, bikes, and even floating coolers.

Every rental comes with a life jacket as well.

All you need to do is schedule your rental and they can bring your gear right to you.

Up North Paddlesports has something for everyone, at every age.

Gaylord Area Tourism says there are 90 small lakes in Otsego County alone.

In addition to that, visitors can also take a bike ride or walk through the many trails including the Iron Belle Trail.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, got out on the water with Up North Paddlesports to try out some of the kayaks and tell us more about their rental options.