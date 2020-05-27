Mitsubishi Recalls Vehicles Over Suspension Rust Problem

We have an important recall notice for Mitsubishi owners.

The company says nearly 223,000 vehicles are being recalled in Canada and colder U.S. states because parts of the suspension could rust and come apart.

The recall in the U.S. covers the 2008 to 2013 Outlander, the 2011 to 2016 Outlander Sport, the 2008 to 2010 Lancer and the 2010 Lancer Sportback.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and either replace the parts or apply a sealant.

The recall will start in July.