Michigan Reports 504 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 504 new cases of the coronavirus and 68 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 55,608 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,334 COVID-19 deaths.

The deaths announced Wednesday includes 14 deaths identified during a vital records review.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 55,104 confirmed cases with 5,266 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 22, 33,168 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

More than 10 states are seeing an uptick in new coronavirus cases, and half those states were part of an early wave of reopenings in late April and early May.

While some states are bucking the national trend of keeping steady or seeing a drop in cases, Michigan still seems to be flattening the curve.

The CDC now says antibody tests may be wrong up to half of the time and is also offering new guidance on when it’s safe to be around people who’ve had the virus.

But a new AP poll finds only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are nearly 1.7 million cases in the U.S. and we’re closing in on 100,000 deaths.

About 385,000 people have recovered from the virus nationwide so far.

