Michelle Cooks: Roasted Beet Salad with Tahini Lemon Sauce

”The Four’s Michelle Dunaway explores the red-colored, root vegetable – the beet. This low-calorie food is often found in salads, and contains rich nutrients like fiber and potassium. Plus, it is a great antioxidant. In today’s ‘Michelle Cooks’ segment – she combines the natural flavors of beets with a delicious dressing made from lemon juice and tahini.

This dish can be served as a side dish or as a full meal depending on your diet.