Michelle Cooks: Roasted Beet Salad with Tahini Lemon Sauce

Sarah Himes,

”The Four’s Michelle Dunaway explores the red-colored, root vegetable – the beet. This low-calorie food is often found in salads, and contains rich nutrients like fiber and potassium. Plus, it is a The Four Beetsgreat antioxidant.  In today’s ‘Michelle Cooks’ segment – she combines the natural flavors of beets with a delicious dressing made from lemon juice and tahini.

This dish can be served as a side dish or as a full meal depending on your diet.

Roasted Beet Salad with Tahini Lemon Sauce
Ingredients
  • 6-8 medium beets (yellow or red)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • kosher salt
  • Tahini Dressing:
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • ½ red fresno chili (with seeds)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional- omit if doing Whole30)
  • 3 tablespoons hot water
  • kosher salt
  • toasted sesame seeds and minced chives
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Place beets on a foil-covered sheet pan. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt. Cover tightly with the foil making a packet. Roast until the beets are tender when pierced with a fork, about 20 minutes.
  3. Cool on the sheet pan. Peel the beets by rubbing the skin off, and trimming the stem.
  4. Slice them thinly with a sharp knife and arrange them on a platter.
  5. While the beets are cooling make the Lemon Tahini Sauce. Add all of the ingredients to the jar of a blender and puree on high until smooth. Season to taste with kosher salt.
  6. Drizzle the sauce over the beets and then sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and minced chives and serve immediately.

Today’s ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Categories: Michelle Cooks, the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories