Michelle Cooks: Roasted Beet Salad with Tahini Lemon Sauce
”The Four’s Michelle Dunaway explores the red-colored, root vegetable – the beet. This low-calorie food is often found in salads, and contains rich nutrients like fiber and potassium. Plus, it is a great antioxidant. In today’s ‘Michelle Cooks’ segment – she combines the natural flavors of beets with a delicious dressing made from lemon juice and tahini.
This dish can be served as a side dish or as a full meal depending on your diet.
Roasted Beet Salad with Tahini Lemon Sauce
Source: Heather Christo
Ingredients
- 6-8 medium beets (yellow or red)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- kosher salt
- Tahini Dressing:
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- ½ red fresno chili (with seeds)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional- omit if doing Whole30)
- 3 tablespoons hot water
- kosher salt
- toasted sesame seeds and minced chives
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Place beets on a foil-covered sheet pan. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt. Cover tightly with the foil making a packet. Roast until the beets are tender when pierced with a fork, about 20 minutes.
- Cool on the sheet pan. Peel the beets by rubbing the skin off, and trimming the stem.
- Slice them thinly with a sharp knife and arrange them on a platter.
- While the beets are cooling make the Lemon Tahini Sauce. Add all of the ingredients to the jar of a blender and puree on high until smooth. Season to taste with kosher salt.
- Drizzle the sauce over the beets and then sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and minced chives and serve immediately.
